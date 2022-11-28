APTOPIX Italy Landslide

An aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday.

 SALVATORE LAPORTA/AP PHOTO

MILAN — Rescuers dug through mud for a second day Sunday in the search for people believed lost in an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia.

One body was recovered on Saturday and two families with children remained among the 11 missing in the port town of Casamicciola, feared buried under mud and debris that firefighters said was 20 feet deep in some places.

