SEBRING — With the U.S. Department of Agriculture still reducing the predicted outcomes for the Florida citrus harvest, confirmation has come out of Tallahassee of impacts to the state’s vegetable industry.
The non-partisan U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has determined that unfair practices have fueled an explosive growth of Mexican fruit and vegetable imports.
The ITC report concludes that above-average increases in imported cucumbers from Mexico from 2008 to 2020 may have driven down prices for imports, which shifted consumption away from domestically-produced cucumbers. This, as a result, harms American producers, the ITC states.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, whose reports and testimony to the ITC backed up this conclusion, announced Thursday that she’d like to see the federal government provide timely and effective relief for impacted farmers in Florida and other seasonal crop states.
Fried testified in front of the ITC last April and provided two reports from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) showing that a surge in foreign imports of fresh and chilled cucumbers and squash, predominantly from Mexico, has caused an estimated 2,721 lost jobs, $944 million in lost cash receipts and $1.85 billion in negative economic impact for Florida’s domestic produce growers since 2015.
The most recent report said Mexican imports alone had caused almost $4 billion in economic impact on Florida, Fried’s statement said Thursday.
“The ITC reports confirm what our Department’s reports have long shown and what Florida’s seasonal producers have long felt: unfair trade practices being employed by Mexico and others are devastating the domestic market, putting local farmers out of business and risking the security of our domestic food supply,” Fried said.
Fried expanded her statement to note that, beyond Florida, seasonal producers across the United States have felt the impact of similar unfair trade practices from several foreign markets, not just Mexico. However, she said Mexico’s “unrelenting volume increases” have impacted much of the domestic perishable produce markets. With the trend now several years old, she said the surges of imports have risked the security of the domestic food supply.
Fried reports that since she testified to the ITC in August 2020, the gap between Mexican agricultural exports and Florida’s total agricultural value widened from $11 billion to $23.3 billion as Mexican specialty crop imports volume has soared by 580% since 2000, as reflected in the latest FDACS report released in August 2021. Fried shared that report with the USDA and U.S. Government Trade Agencies of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Foreign Agricultural Service Department of Commerce, and the Bureau of Industry and Security.
The ITC report states that Mexico has been highly-competitive with summer squash, with low wage costs and high quality, against a domestic market that has relatively high production cost. From 2015-2020, the time of the ITC investigation, the magazine states, U.S. cucumber production fell from 826,000 metric tons to 636,000, losing about 40% of the crop’s domestic market share, while U.S. cucumber consumption increased by 24.3%.
U.S. cucumber growers, ITC reports, struggle with weather and pests that limit their competitiveness, especially in the Southeast. Canadian growers supply English cucumbers through greenhouses, which provide a longer growing season, but also increases production cost.