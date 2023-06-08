'It's a secret': Judge weighs child testimony

Alan Zaloum shook his head and wrote notes at the defense table as a grandmother described how Zaloum gave her 8-year-old grandson a “wedding band” that matched a ring Zaloum and his male lover also wore.
The grandmother threw the ring out the window after she drove away from Zaloum. She made the statements during a child hearsay hearing recently. Such hearings are held to determine whether a child’s statements can be introduced at trial.
“It was very unnerving to me that my grandson was wearing a wedding band,” the grandmother told Assistant State Attorney Courtney Ann Lenhart from the stand. “(Zaloum) told me, please give this to (the boy victim) and tell him Poppa loves him.”
The ring was allegedly symbolic of the relationship between the child and two men – Zaloum and Daniel Meekins – with whom the boy lived until July 4, 2018. That was the day the youngster told relatives of the sexual battery he had experienced since he was 4 years old.
The boy first spoke of “the secret” to an older family member as she drove him to McDonald’s on July 4, 2018. According to the relative, the boy blurted out from the car’s back seat, “I can’t wait to grow up so they don’t make me do that anymore.” When the relative asked what the boy meant, he said he had promised not to tell. After prodding by his grandfather and other relatives, he began to describe the alleged assaults at the hands of Zaloum and Meekins.
It is those statements – as well as statements the boy made to child protective services – that Zaloum attorney Robin Stevenson hopes to keep from a jury. A child’s statements must pass several tests before they are admissible, including whether the child knows the difference between true and false, whether a child’s testimony was coerced, or the child was coached in his answers.
Meekins, who pleaded guilty to a single charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of the boy in March 2022, is serving a 30-year sentence at Blackwater Correctional Facility in Milton. He was charged with five counts of sexual battery; one count of showing obscene material to a minor, and a single count of lewd molestation of a minor.
At a recent court hearing, Zaloum, who was living with Meekins on the day the youngster told his grandmother he had a secret, listened as his lawyer argued to keep certain parts of the child’s statements from the upcoming trial.
The trial is tentatively set for Oct. 9.
Zaloum is charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12 and lewd and lascivious exhibition. The battery charge is a life felony, according to Florida statutes.
Stevenson argued that the child’s statements to family members should not be allowed because his responses were formed by the questions family members asked him. The child’s testimony also may have been shaped over time by psychologists and mental health experts who have been treating him for trauma, Stevenson argued.
“The statements should not be allowed, there were not sufficient safeguards of reliability” regarding the child’s statements, Stevenson told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden. He also told Cowden he believed the boy was unintentionally coached before a child protective team interviewed him in Orlando – the county where the boy was visiting the family members on the July 4 weekend.
Zaloum in 2013 — 2014 urged family members to let him adopt the boy, who was 4 years old at the time. Zaloum’s lifestyle was unknown to relatives, but after Zaloum’s persistence, they agreed to let him adopt the boy.
Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services oversaw Meekins’ adoption of the boy. The organization, which is not aligned with a synagogue or religious organization, recommended Meekins as an adoptive parent to the child.
Cowden said she will rule whether to allow the child’s statements in the coming days.