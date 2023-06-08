'It's a secret': Judge weighs child testimony

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will rule in the next weeks on whether a little boy’s recounting of abuse can reach the ears of a jury.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Alan Zaloum shook his head and wrote notes at the defense table as a grandmother described how Zaloum gave her 8-year-old grandson a “wedding band” that matched a ring Zaloum and his male lover also wore.

The grandmother threw the ring out the window after she drove away from Zaloum. She made the statements during a child hearsay hearing recently. Such hearings are held to determine whether a child’s statements can be introduced at trial.

Recommended for you