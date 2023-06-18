Five new Lake Placid businesses celebrated their grand openings with individual ribbon cuttings at the Journal Plaza on Friday, June 9. The small businesses are housed in the new expansion to the plaza.
The addition is marked by a tall clock tower and sits on the west side of the original block of stores. The businesses are Lake Placid Soda & Ice Cream Works, Puppers & Hairballs, Local Yocal General Store, Owl & Otter Espresso Co. and Wine Down Wine Bar & Shop.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush welcomed everyone for attending the opening, though most of the stores have had a soft opening. Ken LeBlanc and his wife Beth are co-owners of the Journal Plaza and X-Urban, they planned the new section of the plaza in a way that kept the grassy area, which is a favorite spot form the weekly Saturday Farmer’s Market, play area for kids and pups as well as movie theater seating in the summer.
“We tried to put a little bit of Disney into this place and create a village not a shopping center,” Ken LeBlanc told the crowd.
He noted it was a good-size crowd for a ribbon cutting and thanked the community for supporting the business owners.
“I know we have a lot of support in this community for the types of things that we’ve done here,” LeBlanc said. “The businesses here are thriving and it’s obviously because of the people who come here and socialize and bring their families.”
LeBlanc thanked Michael Noel, owner of Wet Dogs Brewing, for bringing live music to the plaza. Between Wet Dogs Brewing and Puppers & Hairballs, the plaza is truly dog-friendly.
When Ken bought the old Lake Placid Journal building, he envisioned a pedestrian downtown, where people could easily walk to stores, restaurants, and even to special events. The expansion of the plaza has certainly added to the appeal of uptown.
Mayor John Holbrook was in attendance in his official capacity.
“This is a great day for Lake Placid,” Holbrook said. “Ken is just one of the cogs in the great wheel that has made Lake Placid the greatest little town in Florida. I want to thank him for having the vision to do what he is doing for the Town.”
Wine Down’s owner Chris Noel was the first of the companies to use the giant scissor to cut the green ribbon. Green is the Town’s unofficial color. Michael Noel is Chris’s husband. She has been studying to become a wine expert to ensure her customers are satisfied.
The Local Yocal General Store and the Owl & Otter Espresso Co. are owned by the Haney family. The Yocal is a treasure trove of nostalgic gems and candies. The store sources all its products as locally as possible. Luke Haney, baker on the Owl & Otter Espresso Co. cut the ribbon for the coffee and bakery. The baked goods are divine and the cafe will also make charcuterie and flatbread pizzas using ingredients to pair with the offerings from Wine Down.
Puppers & Hairballs owners Kristyn Schwartz and Dennis Gingrich were able to cut the ribbon on their second store. The first one opened in Sebring. Patrons can get their dogs groomed and shop for pet treats as well as human merchandise.
The heat during the ribbon ceremonies reminded everyone why the Lake Placid Soda & Ice Cream Works will surely be successful. Ice cream and ice cold drinks are hugely popular items. But hot dogs and soft pretzels are a hit. Ice Cream Scooper Extraordinaire Caidence Lingenfelter cut the ribbon in the owner’s stead.
The LeBlancs aren’t finished with Lake Placid. Ken told the crowd about additional plans he has for existing property the couple owns.
“We have six more properties to develop downtown,” Ken said. “I felt like this had to happen first. We’ve got a seven-unit pocket neighborhood that we are going to the Town (council) with shortly. We’ve got a nine-unit townhouse project down there. We’ve got 20 work units we want to do here – 10 living units upstairs and 10 working units downstairs. We want to do a 20-unit retail project here with some rental apartments and some commercial space and two more properties we are not sure what we are going to do with.”