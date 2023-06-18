Five new Lake Placid businesses celebrated their grand openings with individual ribbon cuttings at the Journal Plaza on Friday, June 9. The small businesses are housed in the new expansion to the plaza.

The addition is marked by a tall clock tower and sits on the west side of the original block of stores. The businesses are Lake Placid Soda & Ice Cream Works, Puppers & Hairballs, Local Yocal General Store, Owl & Otter Espresso Co. and Wine Down Wine Bar & Shop.

Recommended for you