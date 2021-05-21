It’s above my pay grade
I was pleasantly surprised to read the young Arceo’s “Viewpoint.” I salute the young man. The computer used as an informational tool while always on the look out for bias makes everything so much simpler than the 1960s high school. I had maybe invested six hours over a casual week searching for an answer. A. Cut to the chase: “It’s above my pay grade.” B. Cut to the chase: “This needs the county attorney’s opinion.”
Like Mr. Arceo, I found “Town of Greece” and “Establishment Clause” but I also found the “Florida Constitution” that had something to say about the conduct of its government. There is the Establishment Clause and free speech of the individual but then we have the issue of the conduct of government.
Then I casually reviewed the clerk’s website that was not under the county because of being an elected official. Another variable. Did it have religious content?
I searched the county and Town of Lake Placid websites looking for religious references and found ... none?
It’s above my pay grade and it needs the opinion of the county attorney to enlighten the masses.
To quote the police chief of Lake Placid in his opinion piece: “... I am a taxpayer in Highlands County ...”
Can’t we all just get along?
Edward Hummell
Sebring