When it was finally announced that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the 46th President of the United States, I had some hope for this country. I felt that he would be a step up from the previous president and be able to bring back a sense of decency to the White House. I especially hoped for this step up considering that he would be inheriting a nation ravaged by a global pandemic and one that had been averaging over 100,000 new cases on a daily basis.
However, 62 days into his first term as President of the United States, nothing is looking bright for President Joe Biden. While the average case numbers have dropped massively and the amount of vaccines administered continues to rise, President Biden has multiple other issues on his hands that he needs to immediately tackle. He continues to flaunt the effort this nation has put into the fight against the pandemic, but continuously overlooks the rest of the problems facing our nation.
Arguably most time-sensitive is the growing issue at the border, where immigrants fleeing central American nations are left with no options on the southern border. We are seeing immigrants dying as a result of the growing crisis, either as a result of illness or in their attempts to cross the border. There has to be some sense of uniformity when it comes to the asylum process that does not allow the border to fill up with people with no homes.
It is understandable that such an issue would be difficult to navigate due to corrupt Central American governments and the lack of infrastructure in those nations, but the president has, for the most part, failed to even acknowledge the issue. He has refused to visit the border and instead chooses to go on his “Help is Here” tour. Had a Republican president done this, there would be outrage from the Democratic Party.
Simultaneously, gas prices continue to skyrocket all over the nation and in Highlands County. Pre-pandemic, I can remember gas prices floating around $2.35 and never fluctuating massively. More than a year later, we pay $2.89 for a single gallon of gas and that number is still expected to change as demand continues to rise. Many experts have attributed this immense rise in prices as a result of the growing demand for gasoline as the nation opens back up. This is another issue that, even with its direct impacts to average Americans, President Biden has failed to address.
These two issues are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what President Joe Biden needs to address. There is still the deteriorating relations with China, the violence against Asian Americans, and the growing presence of extremists in our government. Each of these issues has significant impacts for the nation but can only be solved with swift action. President Joe Biden still has 38 days left in his honeymoon phase of his first 100 days as president, but this is soon to run out. The novelty of a new president in the White House is no longer going to be sufficient to sustain President Biden and the American people will begin to hold him more accountable.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.