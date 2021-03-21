There was a little confusion a year ago when Florida Health Department reports showed a positive case of COVID-19 in Highlands County. Shortly thereafter, county officials said the report was false. The very next day, Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss confirmed the county’s first official case. The headline on March 23, 2020: “Positive test confirmed: Highlands County has first COVID-19 patient.”
The confusion shifted from there. No longer did county residents question whether the virus was making an impact on Highlands County. Instead, the confusion came in what did the CDC guidelines recommend at any given time and what businesses were open.
The COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared March 11, 2020. At that point, the United States had seen a total of 433 cases and three deaths. Globally, there had been nearly 78,000 people infected and 2,300 deaths.
The past 12 months have forced us to look at life a little differently.
Businesses shut down, some longer than others. Some to not reopen. The temporary shut down led to people being laid off temporarily or unemployed in those cases where businesses did not come back.
Movie theaters and concert halls went dark. Entertainment would need to be found in the confines of our homes. Some local entertainers did eventually take to social media to help entertain us.
Long standing events were canceled or postponed, starting with the 2020 Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Last year’s race was held in November and this weekend, Sebring has played host to the return of the international race traditionally held the third Saturday of March.
A slow return of many of those activities are starting to come about now. All with the warning we have heard over and over: Wash your hands, wear your masks, stay at least 6 feet away from those not living in your home.
Classrooms emptied and school students were sent home with Chromebooks. They learned to “attend” a virtual classroom after an extended spring break.
And they weren’t the only ones adjusting to a different schedule. Many adults were also sent home with laptops so they could get their week’s work done from their home office or makeshift office at the dining room table.
Possibly the hardest thing any of us had to deal with was the discouragement of one of our most basic human needs … that of the human touch. Handshakes and hugs were frowned upon. Instead, it became fist bumps and elbow touches and then only if the passing parties felt comfortable within that proximity. With the use of facemasks, even a friendly smile became a rarity.
For some, the coronavirus was not real, for others it was too real. Some people who contracted the virus showed no symptoms at all; others struggled to breath, and yet others died.
At the end of these past 12 months, everyone has been affected by this virus in one way or another. Some more than others.
As of Friday in Highlands County, we had 7,490 positive cases of the virus, and 312 deaths attributed to virus-like symptoms. No age range was left out of the positive cases, but the age range of 55-64 had the most with 1,084 positive cases. The youngest age bracket, 0-4 years, has had 117 positive cases. The age bracket showing the most deaths (123) was that of 75-84 years of age.
In Florida, we have now had more than 2 million positive cases and almost 33,000 deaths. Globally, there have been more than 122 million positive cases confirmed and close to 3 million deaths.
Is COVID-19 real? What do you think?
Yes, things are improving but it’s crucial that the commonsense precautions established by the CDC continue. Now is not the time to think the danger is over.