LAKE PLACID — It’s budget season again for this town of some 2,306 souls.
The annual rite began this month with the setting of the tentative millage rate (that’s property tax for non-accountants). The season continues with two August budget hearings.
The town’s department heads – such as the police chief, and the heads of engineering, public works, transportation, and others –will present their wish lists during the Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 public hearings.
The council finalizes the town’s budget with two readings, or votes – one on Sept. 12 and the second on Sept. 19.
This year’s budget (2021-2022) was set at $6.354 million; the council is eyeing a slightly higher budget for next year.
On July 11, the council approved a tentative millage rate for next year at 3.25, which translates into $3.25 in property tax per $1,000 of a home’s taxable value. Vice Mayor Ray Royce and other council members, however, hope to develop a budget that will require a lower tax rate.
“While we are doing this, we hope staff would bring us a budget closer to 2.95 than 3.25,” Royce said. “The difference is about $85,000 (in the overall budget).”
The council hopes to reduce property taxes for the fourth year in a row while providing an “adequate level of governmental services in a cost-effective manner”— aka more bang for the buck, according to Royce.
As anyone who shops in a grocery store or buys gas at the pump knows, the town’s budget must reflect higher costs for gasoline, electricity and other basics. In addition, state law requires municipalities and other employers to pay workers $15 an hour by 2026.
“Our budget will be higher this year than last year, and the largest cost is personnel,” Royce said. “We have to pay people competitively and pay them more than they were a year ago. Inflation affects government costs, too. We have trucks and police cars we have to put gas into.”
Lake Placid’s Police Department costs more than the town takes in property taxes, but no one is suggesting the town go without Lake Placid’s finest.
According to Police Chief James Fansler, he is not asking to create a new position, such as police officer or other post, but he does want newer technology.
“I am asking for upgraded speed measurement equipment an new vehicles,” he said.
In 2021, for instance, the town took in $781,538 in property taxes while the police department’s budget was $943,216. The biggest budget items this year were utilities ($2.4 million); buildings and property management ($1.1 million) and recreation ($522,917).
Property taxes are not the town’s only source of revenue. It takes in more than $1 million in sales and use tax; $215,000 in franchise fees (rent that utility companies pay the city to use rights of ways); and $158,000 in Highlands County recreation money, and money from other sources.
Though the town may collect less property tax from each property owner in next year’s budget, that doesn’t mean homeowners will see a lower property tax rate from the county property appraiser. That’s because everyone’s property is worth more this year than last year. When the county adds its property tax rate on the bill, property owners could still have to write a larger check.
“In Highlands County, the overall property valuation is up 11% more than it was last year,” Royce said. “Houses are worth more, commercial businesses are worth more, orange groves (I don’t know how) are worth more.”
“Lake Placid is, thank goodness, in an incredibly good financial state, we have a good level of reserves,” Royce said, which makes it easier to lower property tax.
“I hope and expect and will be pushing for a slight reduction in the property tax millage rate,” Royce said. “At least a slight reduction but we hope for a big reduction. We’ve been able to reduce our property tax rate for each of the last three years.”