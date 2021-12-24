If you like to fish, and you like to eat fish, this is the time of the year you’ve been waiting for. Anyone who’s enjoyed a meal will usually agree, crappies are excellent table fare.
Crappies, or as they’re often called in Florida, Specks, can be caught all year. A good rule of thumb is to fish shallow during spring and fall, and deep during winter and summer.
And of course, in Florida, it’s often difficult to tell the difference in the seasons. A few weeks ago we saw a steady decrease in air and water temperatures, causing the start of the crappie season. But it slowed down the last couple of weeks when the daily air temperatures bounced back to the low and mid eighties. The water temperature in Lake Istokpoga dropped to the mid-60s, only to rise again due to the warmer days.
But all that will soon change. And change is what the weather is Florida does every day. As we move closer and closer to January, air temperatures will fall and as a result, water temperatures will move lower into the 60’s creating the perfect conditions for the crappie to move shallow.
So how do you catch these tasty treats? If you’ve never fished for crappies, you don’t have to have a high-powered bass boat or even high-tech electronics. Fishing rods and expensive braided line can be replaced with cane poles or telescopic crappie rods. Small jigs and hooks, along with lively minnows is all that’s needed for a fun day on the water.
Tangie Neff can not only tell you more about catching crappies, she can actually take you out for the day on her pontoon boat on Lake Istokpoga and help you catch a mess of them.
Tangie is the owner of Poga Boats and she not only offers crappie guide trips, but she’ll even rent you her pontoon boat or her other boat for a day, a few days or a week, whatever time period you’re interested in.
She’ll provide the boat, cane poles and minnows, all you need to bring along is a current fishing license, sunscreen, a jacket or windbreaker and some snacks. She has a cooler with ice on-board.
And just for the record, she knows how to catch bass too! As a tournament angler, fishing with her husband and partner Corky, they’ve won their share of tournaments on Lake Istokpoga.
Give her a call if you’re interested in booking a trip. You can reach her at 937-217-8076.
And speaking of crappie, I stopped by the new fishing tackle store in Sebring, Marine & Tackle Warehouse at 4601 Southside Blvd. and entered their CRAPPIEATHON. The cost to enter is $25 and the contest runs from Dec. 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022.
You must be registered first, but once you’re registered, you can enter as many crappies as you’d like. The largest crappie wins! And the winner takes all!
Artificial or live bait, but if you purchased your minnows within 24 hours of weighing in the crappie, and you win, you’ll receive an additional $200 Gift Card Bonus.
With my entry today, the jackpot is up to $775 and it will continue to grow. Stop by and join the fun.
As many of you know, I don’t take too many bass fishing guide trips nowadays, I consider myself to be semi-retired. But I still have a few clients from up north that I’ve been taking out for years who insist on going out with me. And occasionally, I’ll pick up a new client.
Such was the case last week when I had the pleasure of meeting and fishing with Mitchell and Julie Applegate of Sebring. Mitch actually remembered me from back in 2012 when I had my second fishing tackle store in Sebring, REDS II. He had called me a couple months ago and booked a trip, but I wasn’t able to take him and his wife out because my boat was in the shop. But we finally met up again last week and we had a beautiful day to fish on Lake Istokpoga.
We started out early with topwater baits, and after the sun was up, switched to spinnerbaits and plastic worms. Mitch caught a nice, 3 ½ pounder around 9am, but that was the only action we saw until we switched to flippin’ and pitchin’.
They had never used baitcasting outfits and like many people, assumed they were just too difficult to fish with. But as I demonstrated just how easy it was, it wasn’t long before both of them were flipping their 5-inch Gary Yamamoto Senko’s into great looking spots in the reeds and pads.
Lake Istokpoga had been pretty tough fishing for the last week or so, and although I was catching fish on previous trips, they were mostly 1.5 to 2 pounders. On this day, they definitely had lockjaw.
The bass just weren’t cooperating with Mitch and Julie and by noon the wind picked up making it more difficult to fish and they had had enough. It was time to go in.
I enjoyed fishing with them, and we made plans to get together again in March, around Mitch’s birthday.
- Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. He is also the Publisher of The Angler Magazine – Okeechobee Edition LLC. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.