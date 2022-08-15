This month, our paper ran two heat wave editorial cartoons. One shows the Earth as a sizzling yolk; the other had a sidewalk fried egg turn into a quiche with a side of parsley.
I don’t know about eggs. My driveway could bake a pizza.
Rain, possibly heavy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High around 85F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast with heavy rain developing overnight. Low 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 5:51 am
Lately, I’ve been frying my brains mowing my lawn. My brains are already fried: I’m tackling it on foot.
- I bought a push mower years ago and haven’t yet replaced it with a rider. I don’t know why.
- I have a lot and a half with no “lawn guy.” Every time we find a good one, gas and Gatorade prices force up the rates.
- My push mower invariably clogs. I have to stop every 20 yards — five yards if the grass is tall — to scrape out handfuls of mulchy tangled clippings.
- I can slather on sunblock and hydrate with water, lemonade and Gatorade, but I sweat it all out.
- Two words: Hay fever.
Oh, and as you know, there’s a slim window. Start before dawn, unless the grass is tall, then wait for sunup to dry it; but it’s not dry yet, so you have the mulch clogs.
If you wait until 7-8 a.m., move fast. By 9-10 a.m., the sun discovers you’re mowing and hits you like God’s flashlight: “What do you think you’re doing?”
I’m trying to get ahead of Thundercloud. He shows up every afternoon to drop off a lake.
“Oh, hey! Are you mowing? Let me flood that for ya’!”
This summer has also been murder on anyone with a dodgy home or car air-conditioner.
Just this morning, on social media — the new “phone call to a friend” therapy service — a friend said the home A/C had frozen over.
At our house, that happens when we drop the thermostat to 68 trying to bring an 82-degree house down to 75. Can’t when it’s 95 outside with a heat index.
“And today’s high is 95 degrees, but it will feel like 105.”
Then why not say it’s 105?
Driving leaves me feeling roasted. When I first arrived in Florida, I had a metallic-green 1979 two-door, manual-shift Honda Civic hatchback. It had an 8-track behind the fold-up radio dial, but no A/C.
It had two roll-down windows up front and two pop-open rear quarter windows in the back. Worked great, as long as the car was moving.
Wish I’d kept it, though. Newer aerodynamic cars can’t do that. When the A/C goes out, I drop all my windows, but very little breeze makes it inside.
Friends have said when they see a car, riding windows down in the summer, they give a salute and place hands over their hearts — because they know.
Thanks for the prayers, Y’all. It helps.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer for the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com
