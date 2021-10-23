SEBRING — Masks are off again at the Highlands County Courthouse now that the county’s COVID-19 rate has fallen so low.
The device to measure visitor temperatures was missing at the courthouse entrance Wednesday morning, as was the box of face masks as citizens arrived for court. Lawyers, citizens and reporters were greeted with smiles by sheriff’s deputies who for months had been required to wear face masks.
The deputies joked to a reporter that the staff was “hooting and hollering and doing handstands they were so happy.”
Lawyers, likewise, were feeling a bit cheeky now that they weren’t required to wear face protection against the deadly virus.
“I just follow orders,” joked prosecutor Richard Castillo, who was exiting the courthouse after a day of litigating bad guys. “I am obviously glad things are getting better.”
Defense attorney Dani Victoria Alexander has children, so she wants to keep them safe too.
“I mean, being in public, it’s not about politics,” she said. “I think we’re doing great now. I also see both sides but I don’t want my kids to get hurt. But it is really, really good to be without a mask.”
Meanwhile, inside the Circuit Court room, Judge Peter Estrada and some lawyers still wore their face masks. Likewise, jail inmates were still required to wear their masks as they appeared on the virtual courtroom screen.
Courthouse staff said the decision came from Highlands County Clerk of the Courts Jerome Kaszubowski, who emailed staff late Tuesday that he was lifting the mask mandate.
Yohance McCoy, the quiet-spoken defense lawyer who measures each word like gold, said he does not argue with the reason masks must be worn.
“I want to be safe and ensure I can serve my clients,” he said. “I know if it’s necessary, I’ll wear one again. But for now, it’s freeing to be without one.”
Likewise, the county jail on Orange Street has seen a big drop in cases since the height of the delta variant’s sweep through America.
Just a month ago, on Sept. 20, the Sheriff’s Office reported two inmates in isolation for being positive for COVID-19; at the same time, there were just two staff members out with COVID. Two others were under quarantine for being exposed. A week or so before that, the jail reported 31 employees out with COVID-19, four of which were new cases.
The number included 13 civilians, eight deputies and 10 detention deputies, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Prosecutor John Kromholz said he is taking advantage of the looser COVID requirements.
“Masks are no longer required in the courthouse, and I am not wearing mine in court,” Kromholz said. “Most people are also not wearing the mask – it is only a personal decision at this time.”