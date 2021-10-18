I am always looking for something uplifting to read. I have a devotional that I try to listen to and then read about every morning to help start my day off right.
I can tell when I don’t take those extra few minutes of a morning, because usually my day goes a little sour. Sadly, I’ve had a few too many of those days this past 19 months.
With everything in the world going crazy and our day to day duties seeming to be in constant turmoil, not knowing what is going to be thrown our way at any given moment, I should have been making sure I took those extra minutes every morning instead of rushing out to get the day started. Now I’m getting back in the habit and am finding peace and happiness again.
I came across this little story written by Veronica Peacock and it reminded me of something. First, I’ll share part of her story about a visit to a lake:
“I don’t know exactly why I’m here. Or what I’m looking for. The enemy has been whispering lies in my ear, but he’s went so sneaky about it that I can’t even tell you what those lies are. My attitude and the funk I’m in, shows me that somewhere along the way, I let my guard down and started believing whatever crap he was whispering to me. Even still, I don’t know how to put all the emotions into words and describe my ‘funk’ … all I know is it’s not you.
“The joy isn’t radiating through me. The peace isn’t drowning me.
“I mean, this past week, I haven’t even liked the person I am. Short tempered, stubborn, negative, and sometimes just gross.”
Boy, can I relate to that. My son still lives at home and he can tell when I’ve had a rotten day. In fact, my daughter has mentioned to me that he’s been worried about me because I’m not always happy. I’m telling you, when you’re attitude about life is out of character people notice ... and they notice big.
Veronica’s story continues:
“Then, something nudged in my spirit and I was corrected…..
“’You don’t like who you are BEING. You love who you ARE. I made you that way.’
“As I sat there, pouring my guts out to every wave that crashed on the rocks, I still felt like I was talking to a God who was going to scold me for being the flakiest of the flock. But my spirit KNEW I was talking to grace and mercy. I KNEW he wasn’t scolding me, he was just appreciative of the fact I showed up.
“I left saying: ‘Lord, I need you to give me something.’”
She continues to tell how she stopped at a red light on her way home and was approached by a woman carrying a small basket. She rolled down her car window, thinking the woman was going to ask for change.
Instead, the woman stuck her basket in Veronica’s car and said she was handing out rocks for God.
Veronica continued:
“… rocks for God. Are you kidding me. I smiled, grabbed a rock and drive off.
“I called a friend to tattle on Jesus. She laughed as I told her how baffled I was at the fact that I poured my guts out to him and begged him for something … anything … and HE. SENT. ME. A. ROCK!!!
“A. ROCK.
“Then in the kindest Brit-Get-Your-Crap-Together-Voice, she said: ‘Maybe he was reminding you that whether you’re worshipping him or not … the rocks are.’
“And just like that, I was slapped in the face with this reminder: The King of the Universe. The King of my heart. He doesn’t need me. He. Wants. Me.
In Luke 19:40, we are reminded, “He answered, ‘I tell you, if they were to keep silent, the stones would cry out.’”
On one of my bad days, I was leaving my church’s parking area when a very dear friend came running up to my car. I rolled down the window and he handed me a rock, saying he’d always be a rock for me. Different times since then I have picked up that rock from my console to throw it out. Each time, something tugs at my heart to keep it. I think now, after reading Veronica’s story, I know why.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun. She can be contacted by email at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com