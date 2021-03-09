An unhappy anniversary soon will pop up on our calendars as a year with COVID rolls around.
The ramifications have changed everything from our attire to our attitudes. We wear face masks, avoid public gatherings, shun casual conversation and some live with a 24/7 fear for their well-being.
It’s upset household routines by disrupting employment and education. Parents are working from home or not working at all because of economic upheaval associated with pandemic-related governmental edicts. Children are sequestered at home taking lessons online with limited peer interaction and socialization.
Is it any wonder our mental health is at risk?
In addition to efforts to safeguard America from the viral impact of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control also has addressed the mental challenges.
Learning to cope with stress in a healthy way and addressing our feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry and frustration is important. Be on the lookout for changes in appetite, desires or energy, difficulty concentrating, sleep disruptions or increased use of tobacco, alcohol, food or other substances as a coping mechanisms all are warning signs.
Don’t try to ignore these symptoms. Mental health must be safeguarded in the same way as your physical health. Professionals are available to help, if necessary.
Don’t be reluctant to admit your needs. Treat mental matters the same as you would a broken arm, severe internal pain or some other physical ailment. It should not be an embarrassment to ask an expert to help you navigate these bizarre times.
Recently, state and local agencies including Communicare received significant federal dollars to step up efforts to address mental and substance-abuse efforts associated with the pandemic.
Communicare plans to expand service locally including the establishment of a Community Behavorial Health Center.
“This will include direct services for mental health and substance abuse, along with 24-hour crisis intervention and health screening for HIV and HCV disease,” Dan Simpson, Communicare CEO, said in a recent news report announcing more than $2.85 million for the agency. “These funds will also be used to develop and maintain agreements with designated collaborating organizations, to provide psychiatric rehabilitation, primary health screening and monitoring and services to members of armed forces and veterans.”
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who helped deliver millions for Kentucky’s treatment efforts through the CARES Act, deserves to be recognized for trying to address the link between the coronavirus pandemic and an increase of substance abuse.
Take care of yourself and watch out for your family and friends. This has been a grueling time but we truly all are in it together. Draw upon that sense of unity to encourage, support and pray for each other.
We’ve lost enough people to the physical impact of the coronavirus. Let’s not add any additional tragedies.
An editorial from The News-Enterprise, Kentucky.