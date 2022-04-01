SEBRING— AccuWeather.com has predicted an above-normal storm activity this hurricane season. That means lots of names could be checked off the official 21- name list put out by the World Meteorological Organization Hurricane Committee. After the tumultuous 2020 hurricane season, the WMO decided to do away with the Greek alphabet letters as the supplement when the regular list of names runs out. A supplemental list has been added in case the regular list is dispatched.
The WMO Hurricane Committee held a virtual meeting in March 2021. Among other items on the agenda were retiring a few names from the existing lists because they were associated with death and costly destruction.
The committee retired the Greek alphabet “because it creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing,” WMO said via press release March 17, 2021. Although the official list has only been exhausted twice, in 2005 and 2020, the above-normal hurricane seasons could easily change the statistic. For instance in 2021, we had 21 names in the Atlantic. One more and the supplemental list would have started.
Among the confusing Greek names were Zeta, Eta and Theta which sound similar. Communications and Public Affairs Officer Dennis Feltgen with the National Hurricane Center said many people thought Zeta was the end of the 24 letter Greek alphabet but it is only the seventh letter. Greek letters being translated into other languages presented a problem as well.
Feltgen explained there was no formal way to retire Greek letters from the list when needed such as Hurricanes Eta and Iota which were retired in 2020.
The WMO Hurricane Committee Regional association IV was formed in 1977 and represents 28 nations. The WMO list has consists of 21 names that rotate every six years. The letters omitted from the regular list and the supplemental lists are Q,U,X,Y and Z. The names reflect the region and are mainly Anglo-Saxon and Hispanic Feltgen said. When a name is retired, the committee replaces it.
In Tropical Cyclone Naming by WMO they state naming storms became necessary for identification and warning messages rather than using longitudinal and latitudinal terms. They use “short, distinctive given names” to ease communications, especially if there are multiple storms in area.
AccorOriginally storms were named not named in any organized fashion, in the 1900s, female names began being used. In 1979, male names were added to alternate with the women's names. In 1953 the name lists came from the National Hurricane Center. The WMO now maintains and updates the list.
The 2022 tropical cyclone names are: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie and Walter.
If the season is busy and the supplemental list is needed, the names will start with Adria, Braylen and Caridad.