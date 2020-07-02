A big thank you is extended to a frequent letter writer who has amused some of the readership for many weeks with his series of rants concerning Donald Trump's personality. We get it Hal. You don't like Donald. Fair enough except for one big glitch. The presidential election is not supposed to be a personality contest, but a referendum on the platforms of the opposing parties.
So if you are the conservative you claim to be can we rest assured that your vote will not be going to the party of open borders, sanctuary cities, defunding the police, higher taxes, Second Amendment restrictions, First Amendment restrictions, abortion on demand, slavery reparations, fewer health care choices, packing the Supreme Court, and endless investigations ?
James Freyler
Sebring