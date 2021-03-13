Today I’m typing this from sunny South Carolina, where I’m spending time with my oldest son and his family. Well, to be honest, I’m spending a good deal of time with his kids, my beloved grandbabies.
Even though I get to visit with the kids via video chat every week, it’s different to see them in person. Both are growing so fast and each are a delight in their own way.
Lavinia will be 3 in less than a month and is quite the chatterbox. I don’t speak perfect Lavinia yet, but I get most of what she says. She takes after her mom in looks except for her hazel eyes, which came from Daddy. She has her cranky moments but usually is cheerful and loves to be tickled.
Matthias is nearly 15 months old and a cutie. He is also very much a mama’s boy, and there have been times that only Mommy would do. He’s slowly warming up to us, letting me tickle him and kiss him, and babbling quite a bit. In looks, he is definitely his father’s son.
I love spending time here. The house – with its two kids, three dogs, and two cats – has the feeling of barely controlled chaos at times. But everyone is taken care of and happy, and John and his wife Amanda are doing a great job in raising their two youngsters.
When it comes to daughters-in-law, I lucked out. Amanda is so willing to let us disrupt their lives for a few days. Moreover, she encourages me through an exercise program I’m working on, even walking with me while I’m here. If I could kidnap her and the rest of the family back to Sebring I would.
The family takes a walk around the neighborhood every afternoon, weather permitting. Yesterday they tried Matthias out walking with a backpack on that had a leash. The theory was that they would let him walk and be able to keep him out of trouble.
The problem was, Matthias had strong opinions on where to go, and it wasn’t always in the direction everyone else was going. John discovered he could lift Matthias off his feet with the leash and set him in the right direction, to all our amusement. In the end, we gave up and Amanda carried him the rest of the walk. But it was fun.
The kids love music, at least certain kinds of music. For example, I now have the song “Baby Shark” firmly stuck in my head and can now sing the whole thing if necessary. It is a favorite around here. Other popular hits are “The Wheels on the Bus” and “Hush Little Baby.”
Because of the pandemic, we don’t go out very much. There is plenty to do at home, and Amanda is a great cook. John is a partial hermit anyway, and it’s nice to chill a bit instead of running around.
Friday we’ll say our reluctant goodbyes and head back to Sebring. I’ll be a little sad, because I will miss this family that has so much of my heart. But part of me also looks forward to my own bed and my own environment.
Hold your family close. Enjoy them when you can. They are truly a blessing.
Until next time, John, Amanda, Lavinia, and Matthias. I love you all.