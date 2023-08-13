While the afternoon heat has been extreme lately, early mornings are still a great time to get outdoors and go exploring. Those willing to brave the elements are going to find a lot of wildlife doing the same. Feeding in the cooler times of the day, wildlife will be abundant shortly after sunrise and again just before dark.
Recently out quite early, a flock of wild turkeys wandered by offering a great opportunity to view their behaviors. The large group of juveniles, or poults, picked about the roadside in the remote area, preened in the sunlight and even settled down to rest for a while.
The Osceola turkey, or “wild” turkey can be quite common along edges of forested fields and ranchlands and in some areas, they are spotted regularly with neighborhoods that are surrounded by woodlands or groves. As they travel in small groups or flocks, they take advantage of a variety of foods. From fruits and berries, birdseed and cracked corn to lizards and frogs, if you observe them, you’ll have a good idea of what they are dining on as they move through. Standing upright, their long, slim neck will be a grayish white on juveniles, contrasting nicely against their brown plumage. If viewed in direct sunlight, the banding and markings on the feathers will shine with a bit of iridescence.
Slim in appearance when on the move, as they preen you may observe juveniles “fluffing” up and fanning their tail feathers. This behavior provides a brief glimpse of the plump turkey image familiar in holiday advertisements and artwork. Females and poults however have grayish necks and heads that contrast against their drab brown body feathers. The legs are long and grayish, ending in long-toed feet. Quickly fading into the brush when threatened, the group moves as a unit providing additional safety to the flock.
Weighing about 20 pounds when full grown, males are larger than females. A long-feather beard, snood and caruncles make the males quite a sight to see. Beards are a modified form of feathers that grow in length as the bird matures and these unique markings signify the older, dominant males. The snood is a drooping flap of skin that hangs from the bird’s beak. Caruncles are the fleshy, reddish bumps that cover the male turkey’s head and throat, making him unmistakable. In the spring months, males perform a mating display that includes fluffing of the body feathers and fanning of the tail as he parades back and forth. By lowering his wings and raising his body plumage in a fanning motion, he vigorously displays his size, offering the familiar plump turkey of our festive holiday decorations.
After mating, females will lay a clutch of eggs in a simple depression known as a scratch. Young turkeys are mobile after hatching but remain at risk of predation until they can fly. In just a few weeks, they will roost in low trees at night to stay safe from predators.