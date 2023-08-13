While the afternoon heat has been extreme lately, early mornings are still a great time to get outdoors and go exploring. Those willing to brave the elements are going to find a lot of wildlife doing the same. Feeding in the cooler times of the day, wildlife will be abundant shortly after sunrise and again just before dark.

Recently out quite early, a flock of wild turkeys wandered by offering a great opportunity to view their behaviors. The large group of juveniles, or poults, picked about the roadside in the remote area, preened in the sunlight and even settled down to rest for a while.

