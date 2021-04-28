Due to Mother Nature, Monday’s games last week were played on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Team Marty downed Team Kelly 18-7. Leading the way were Ellis Howard, Elston Hedges and Dan Rasmussen, who all batted a thousand. Greg Ramos went 3 for 4 with a triple and a double. Team Kelly’s Richard Rivera and George Hartman did the one thousand thing also.
On the other field, Team Tank put it to Team Rudy 21-5. Leading the way for Team Tank was Ron Kilburn who went 5 for 5. A list of players only made one out. They are Cisco Hernandez, Ken Kirk, Lee Maule, Frank Menendez, Dick Mooney, Steve Russell, Earl Register and Gary Vizioli. Mark Milia went 3 for 3 for Team Rudy.
On Thursday, Team Rudy out pounded Team Marty 31-19. Hitting home runs for Team Rudy were Dave Reed, Denny Mathew and Jeff Lindskoog. Jeff was also 6 for 6. Bill Gallagher was 5 for 5 with two doubles. Who said that pitchers can’t hit? Pitcher Rudy Pribble was 4 for 4 with a triple. Batting leaders for Team Marty were Greg Ramos, Dan Rasmussen, Stan Schuham and H20, Tom Waters, who all batted a thousand in the contest.
Playing on the other field, Team Tank downed Team Kelly 14-4. Stan Brownell, Ken Kirk and Pat Lowe all went 3 for 4 in the contest. Stan also had two doubles. Team coach Kelly McMillen and Roger Gasperlin went 3 for 4. Roger also had a double.
For more information about the Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball League, please visit www.lpsoftball.com.