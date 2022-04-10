Designated as our state tree in 1953, the Sabal palmetto or Sabal palm is an abundant, long lived “grass” that we refer to as a tree. Found throughout Florida, it also grows up into the Carolinas and is also the state tree for South Carolina.
Adaptable to a wide range of habitats and conditions, this ubiquitous beauty dots the pasture landscapes, fills the lower canopy of hammocks and lines the banks of streams and lakes. With a wide range of growth variations, this tree may be short and squat or a tall reaching trunk topped with a round ball of fronds. In some areas it is reported to reach nearly 100 feet tall, but typically grows from 40-60 feet high. Trunks will twist, turn, and contort to obtain better sunlight, creating unique and intriguing vistas in wooded areas.
The wide, expansive fronds or leaves of this tree resemble huge, three- to four-foot-wide draping fans. Depending on growing conditions and sunlight intrusion, the fronds may be bluish green to yellow green, but the leaf stalk always ends in an arrow shape where the frond fans out.
The treetop maybe looks like a perfect round ball or a bit of a messy mop top. As the tree grows, the leaf stalks or fronds break off, leaving long, stick-like protrusions. Broken leaf fronds “shed” from the tree as it matures, leaving some trees with smooth trunks like whitish concrete poles and others with varying remnants of the frond bases remaining. Young Sabal palms often are still covered with broken fronds giving them a “spiky” appearance.
To perhaps introduce a bit more confusion, you may have heard these trees referred to as “cabbage palms.” This too is correct as the “heart” or terminal bud of this tree has been harvested since the days of early settlers in our state. Introduced to the palm as a food source by the native Americans, it is obtained by chopping down the tree and working one’s way into the very heart of the “trunk” where the terminal bud is located. Looking a lot like a big stalk of Bok choy, it is chopped up with a machete or large knife and cooked down in a pot to a cabbage like delicacy.
Another way it is served is raw, chopped in a salad – “heart of palm.” Grown in plantations now for production, the harvesting of the heart of the palm does kill the tree.
This tree also flowers via large, drooping branched stems loaded with small white flowers drawing bees and other pollinators. Black berries, produced in late summer, are devoured by wildlife and birds. Take a look around, particularly in natural or undeveloped areas. The majority of palms you see will be our native Sabal palm. Well adapted and hurricane resistant, next time you decide to plant consider adding our state tree to your property.