Everyone has a “religion,” (a recent writer’s) happens to be from one large mass, chance and 13 billion plus years of time we have what we see and observe today. My “religion” is based on the first three chapters of the Book of Genesis. That the Triune Creator God of the Universe did exactly what He tells us in Genesis 1-3. That He created everything we see to include mankind who He created in His Image with a free will to do what we choose to do. Adam chooe to sin and all of us have inherited that sin nature as the apostle Paul tells us in [Romans 3:23 (NKJV) for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,]. God is loving and has made a way for anyone who by faith believes His word to be reconciled to him and that is through His Son The Lord Jesus Christ [John 3:16 (NKJV) For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.]
As I am writing this Christians are celebrating the “Good News” of God’s love for all mankind by Christ’s atoning death, burial and ressurection for those of us who go from a “religion” of faith in God to a “personal relationship” to God through His Son, The Lord Jesus Christ. For me that occurred on 19 August 1979 at First Baptist Church in Delta Junction, Alaska under the preaching of Pastor Bill Duncan. When I personally confessed I was a sinner asking God to forgive my sins and asking Jesus to be my personal Lord and Savior, everything in my life changed from that day until now. There have been ups and downs but always the peace, love, joy and comfort of the Holy Spirit through my relationship to God through His Son my Lord and Savior. Jesus tell us in [John 14:6 (NKJV) Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.] My sins put Christ on the cross.
I would like to relate to you what happened in my and my wife’s lives on 1 March 2020. As I was starting to teach my Bible study class, someone opened the door and said your wife needs to see you now. When I stepped into the hallway, it was filled with members of our church; when I got to my wife, she was crying and said “John is dead.” John is our 55-year-old son. At that point my knees started to buckle and my whole body was trembling. Pastor Bill Cole (and the church body at Faith) placed his hands on my shoulders and started to pray for God’s peace and strength to fill our lives, which He (The Holy Spirit) did immediatel. My trembling stopped and a peace filled my soul.
Religion may be a crutch, but a personal relationship with God through His Son, The Lord Jesus Christ, brings a peace, love, joy and comfort that comes only through that relationship. I have my moments but, like King David, I can say [2 Samuel 12:23 (NKJV) “But now he is dead; why should I fast? Can I bring him back again? I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me.”] because my son John had that personal relationship to God through His Son The Lord Jesus Christ, I will be with him throughout all eternity in the presence of God Almighty.
Religion will put an eternal soul in the “Lake of Fire” but a personal relationship with God through His Son The Lord Jesus Christ will put you in the presence of God Almighty for all eternity. Because God gave us free will we get to choose our eternal destiny, Joshua tells us in [Joshua 24:15 (NKJV) And if it seems evil to you to serve the Lord, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the River, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”]. Please choose God; your eternal destiny is at stake.
John Lunn Jr. is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.