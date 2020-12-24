This is to offer some cheese to go with Mr. (David) Dunn-Rankin's whines (LOL goes here). As another has pointed out, Mr. Dunn-Rankin is lucky to live in the USA and to be entitled to pay his taxes for that privilege.
Mr. Dunn-Rankin contends that C corporation have huge advantages over small companies, especially their tax rates. Fortunately, small corporations need merely to file IRS form 8832 to be taxed as large (C) corporations. If Mr. Dunn-Rankin wants to be taxed like the big boys, here is his solution. Not many small companies do this, however, because of the favorable tax treatment of small companies versus large corporations.
What motivates me to write this letter is Mr. Dunn-Rankin's apparent misunderstanding of progressive taxation and his apples/oranges comparison of large corp taxation vs small company taxation. First, let me make it absolutely clear that Mr. Dunn-Rankin does not pay 40.8% of his net income to the IRS. His contention that he does pay that much is very misleading. He pays the highest tax rate only on that portion of his net income which is over $500,000. Most of us would be glad to do the same if only we made that much money. I challenge him to divide his tax payment by his gross income and let us know what his "silent partner" really charges. Most small businesses owners that just "make a living" pay much less than the 21% corporate rate on their net income, not 40.8%. Of course, many small businesses are being badly hurt right now, but it is because of the virus, not because of their tax burden.
In my opinion (which doesn't mean much), Mr. Dunn-Rankin is absolutely correct in pointing out that the large corporations yield undue influence over our government. They fund politicians (often secretly) and collect on their investments when their candidates are elected.
Rather than just complain, I urge Mr. Dunn-Rankin to use his newspaper voice to help fix the problem. Do some research to find out which Congressional and Senate candidates will support election finance reform – who would vote to overturn the Citizen's United ruling, who would vote to reduce the influence of very rich individuals and very big corporations. Then endorse and support those candidates. But I guess it's easier to just be a victim.
Ron Chitwood
Spring Lake