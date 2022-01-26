Why get a hearing evaluation? Well, first of all, it is the beginning of a new year and as long as you are making resolutions to better yourself and your health, you might as well throw hearing into the bucket. After all, it is an important part of your body, life and happiness.
What can a hearing test tell you? Beginning with the initial consultation, you will get to see inside of your ear with video otoscopy. You receive an explanation of what you are viewing and it will be determined if ear wax is causing you any hearing difficulty. If necessary, the ear wax can be removed.
You will also know at that point if there are any holes in your eardrum that may need to be addressed or any type of infection or fungus. Tympanometry will be done to access the health of the middle ear, which can not be seen with video otoscope, making sure the middle ear is free of fluid and that the smallest bones in your body have the ability to perform properly. If the tympanometry results have abnormal results you may be referred to an ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor).
As we then move on to the hearing evaluation and your listening profile, important information is discovered. For instance, perhaps you have ringing, clicking or buzzing in your ears (tinnitus)? During the test we will want to determine the frequency and intensity of those head sounds: How long have you had it and did it come on suddenly? Does it bug you?
There are instruments that help to manage tinnitus and provide you with relief. That can be demonstrated to you during the visit.
During the hearing evaluation you will be tested in a sound treated room or booth to determine how well you can hear sounds. You will be tested in quiet to determine how well we can make you understand speech. Then you will listen to speech in noise to enable us to determine the best options for helping you to understand conversations in noise. After all, you want to go out to dinner with your friends and family in noisy restaurants and busy clubhouses and you would like to carry on a conversation at the same time. These special speech tests in noise provide the information necessary to make this happen. Your degree of understanding difficulty will be accessed.
Once all the testing is completed and it is determined that there are no correctable medical issues, approximately 45 minutes to an hour, then you will receive a comprehensive explanation of your hearing results. It is always recommended that you bring a spouse or a friend or other family member with you to this appointment as there is a lot of information that will be presented. If you have a hearing loss, then a demonstration of technology will be the next step. During this phase of the visit you and your accompanied party will be able to be put into a live “noisy” restaurant so that you can experience truly better speech understanding in noise. Over the next 30 minutes or so you will get to determine how much you really have been missing. Your spouse will get to enjoy a conversation without stress or confusion.
It really is a wonderful thing to have the best hearing you are capable of having. This is why you get a hearing test. You do it for your family. You do it for your friends. You do it to make sure you’re healthy. Everyone over the age of 50 should have a baseline hearing test, whether or not you are having any hearing difficulties. Do it for yourself. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.