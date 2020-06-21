Mother’s Day entices all of the warm, fuzzy feelings we have for the mother in our life — whether it is a birth mother, an adopted mother, a step-mother, a grandmother or the mother of a friend who treats you like one of your own.
Why is that Father’s Day is overlooked by the vast majority as just another day on the calendar?
According to the National Retail Federation, there are five reasons why Father’s Day isn’t as big as Mother’s Day.
According to history.com, the first Father’s Day was celebrated in 1910 in the state of Washington, but the recognition didn’t come easy.
A West Virginia church sponsored the nation’s first event in July 1908 explicitly in honor of fathers. It was a Sunday sermon, but it wasn’t a joyous one. Instead, it was in memory of the 362 men who had died in the previous December’s explosions at a coal mine in Monongah.
It was a one-time commemoration.
The next year, a Washington woman tried to establish an official equivalent to Mother’s Day for male parents. As one of six children raised by a widower, she had a strong interest in the recognition. She went to local churches, the YMCA, shopkeepers and government officials to drum up support for her idea.
She was successful. That year was 1910.
It was not until 1972 — 58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official — that Father’s Day became a nationwide holiday in the United States.
The website stated that the campaign to celebrate the nation’s fathers did not meet with the same enthusiasm. One florist commented it may have been because “fathers haven’t the same sentimental appeal that mothers have.”
Perhaps the reason the day isn’t celebrated as much is because men think any sentimental gifts may put their man-card into question. Perhaps it’s because the “typical” Father’s Day gifts of ties and key chains are a bit boring for today’s shopper, or simply because it’s harder to buy dad a gift that he will truly appreciate.
Since most dads work hard, just having an opportunity to spend time with their children is a gift in itself. Even if dad works close by, he may work long hours and, of course, there are always things around the house that need to be fixed or a yard that needs to be mowed, which means even more hours of work when they are home.
Sadly, some of us may have been raised without a dad in our life.
That “man of the house” role may have been filled by our mom or another father figure in the family, perhaps a step-father, an uncle, a grandfather, or even an older brother. They, too, deserve to be remembered and honored, not because they helped bring you into this world, but because they have been there in the tough times when you needed someone more than mom.
Today we honor you, the dads, step-dads, granddads, uncles and family friends who have stepped in to provide for, protect, and teach us. How could we ever forget you? Why would we not want to celebrate you?
You, too, deserve your own special day. Happy Father’s Day.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.