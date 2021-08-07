I get that there are times when we don’t want to adult. I’ve had days like that, when adulting seemed to be too hard.
For that matter, there have been days when I didn’t want to human – I wanted to cat or dog, meaning I wanted to lay around while people petted me and fed me snacks. No one has ever assisted me in these plans, but maybe I’ll get lucky one day.
It seems during this pandemic, there are a lot of people who don’t want to adult. They don’t want to take responsibility for helping keep their fellow man safe, or even keep themselves safe. They’d rather pitch fits, citing their “rights” and spreading misinformation that supports what they want to believe.
I’m trying to figure out if this makes them grumpy teenagers or tired toddlers. Having spent a week with a toddler and a baby-becoming-toddler, I’m leaning towards teenager – toddlers are at least cute about their tantrums.
Note: I need to point out that I’m not speaking about people with legitimate medical reasons who cannot take the precautions the CDC recommends. This column is not about you. Please understand that.
Look, I get it. A political party you don’t like is pushing something you don’t want to do, so you hunt for reasons not to do it. You claim they’re infringing on your freedoms, that it’s your body and you can take the risk if you want to.
If it was just about you, I’d agree. If the only person you could potentially harm were you, I’d support your right to do something idiotic. If your actions had no effect on anyone else, I’d say you had an argument.
But the thing is, none of that is true. Your actions (or lack thereof) DO have an impact on others. Those people with medical issues? Your lack of consideration for them could get them seriously ill – if not killed. Are you really willing to take that kind of risk?
A mask is uncomfortable? I’m right there with you. You don’t like needles? Join the club. None of this is fair? Where did you get the idea that life was fair?
I know individual freedom is something a lot of people value, including myself. But we also have responsibilities to others. If you are a Christian, you know we’re supposed to put others’ needs ahead of our own. So why aren’t people doing so?
I can’t make anyone do the right thing. And I will probably get flak from people who think masking and getting vaccinated are a Communist plot to control the population.
So be it. I’m not wrong. Wearing a mask where it is required and getting vaccinated is not an assault on your civil liberties. They are the actions of an adult who cares about other people and is willing to be inconvenienced for their sake.
I know. Adulting can be hard. But we’re in yet another wave of the pandemic because people would rather cry “individual freedom” than think of others.
You want this to go away? Do what you should to make that happen. Wear the mask. Get the vaccine. Neither will kill you and could well keep you from killing others.
I’d go on, but that’s all the adulting I’m going to be able to manage right now. I think it’s time to dog. Please send snacks.