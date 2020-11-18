What happens next with COVID-19 is up to us.
We’ve heard our health professionals’ recommendations and pleas regarding COVID-19 many times now:
Stay at least 6 feet apart. Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. Stay home if sick. Avoid crowded places, close contact, confined spaces. Work from home if you can.
And, yes, wear a mask to limit how much of the virus travels between you and others (and vice versa).
Most indoor gatherings should be limited to 10 people. Outdoor gatherings shouldn’t exceed 25.
You know the drill.
There’s still a chance to avoid this fate: Please get engaged with our non-pharmaceutical interventions.
Right. Social distancing. Hand-washing. And masks.
Our health professionals have had two unchanging goals: Restrain the virus’ spread 1) to buy time for a vaccine and 2) to avoid overwhelming hospitals and their staffs.
It was good news last week to learn the first COVID-19 vaccines are on their way. But they’re still a few weeks off at best.
With few exceptions, our hospitals have had enough room all along to take care of the worst COVID-19 patients and people with other serious illnesses or injuries.
Now it’s a matter of making sure that remains true. And deciding what our holidays look like.
That said, the choice remains yours.
An editorial from the North Platte Telegraph, Nebraska.