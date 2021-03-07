Iva Mae Ercoli
Iva Mae Ercoli, age 85, passed away peacefully in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home. She was born May 31, 1935 in Hanover, Pennsylvania to William and Addie (Garrett) Kessler. She worked as a secretary for the Highlands County School Board, was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring, and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1947, coming from Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Wood (Jim) of Avon Park, Florida, and Beth Adair (Greg) of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Doris Weitzel of Hanover, Pennsylvania and Linda Plunkert of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe Ercoli; son, Joey Ercoli Jr.; sisters, Joyce Stitt and Gloria Cressman.
There will be private family funeral service at First Baptist Church of Sebring and a public graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Pinecrest Cemetery. The service will also be streamed live on our Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sebring.
