Ivermectin was first discovered in Japan, and was FDA approved in the late 1970’s.
This medication is prescribed by doctors to treat roundworm, and other worm or parasite infections. The drug is especially helpful for those who have a weakened immune system and intended to “reduce the risk of developing a severe or life-threatening infection.” This is an infection that causes various types of abdominal problems including cramps, diarrhea or constipation (or alternating bouts of each), persistent gas, weight loss, cough, wheezing, flu-like symptoms and increased eosinophils in the blood. There are other worms that infect people too, such as the tapeworm, whipworm, hookworm and others.
Ivermectin belongs to a class of drugs called anthelmintics. The drug has become rather controversial as of late due to several studies pointing to its impact on cytokines and ability to reduce complications from respiratory diseases. Interestingly, there are topical formulations that can be ordered for scabies, pediculosis and rosacea.
If prescribed for you, take ivermectin on an empty stomach with a full glass of water, approximately one hour before a meal or two hours afterwards. Ivermectin is sometimes given as a single dose, but some doctors suggest taking another pill several weeks later, or sometimes several months later. The side effects that are most common include headache and dizziness, nausea or mild stomach upset, diarrhea and muscle aches.
Here are some natural alternatives you can talk to your physician about. Remember, never self-treat a serious condition and only make changes to your medication/supplement regimen with your physician’s blessings. In no particular order:
- Andrographis paniculata – Helps control larvae production and blocks eggs from hatching in certain cases.
- Wormwood – Very often wormwood is the main ingredient in a parasite cleanse because it has a broad spectrum of killing action.
- Black walnut – This herbal anti-parasitic is very strong and commonly sold as a commercial tea in health food stores.
- Clove – This contains eugenol, which may help reduce worm burden. Oregano is another spice I highly recommend.
- Juniper – I diffuse juniper essential oil in my aromatizer. It contains the anti-parasitic compound called “totarol.”
- Green tea – EGCG is the main compound in this, which kills parasites
- Olive leaf extract – There is some evidence to suggest that oleuropein, the main active ingredient in olive leaves, can target giardina, pinworm and roundworm. Eating olives is not the same as supplementing.
- Neem – Considered an anti-parasitic by some, and often used in GI supplements.
In summary, there are a lot of plant-based agents available to us if we want to target parasites. That said, none of these work exactly like Ivermectin, nor am I suggesting that you take these instead of your medication. If you are taking a GI drug for a disorder that requires treatment, please take this seriously and do not substitute natural remedies for what your physician has prescribed for you. If you’d like to learn about more natural anti-parasitics, sign up for my free newsletter at suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.