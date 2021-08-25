SEBRING — The J.A.R.E.D. Project will host its second annual International Overdose Awareness Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lakeshore Mall’s Center Court, 901 U.S. 27 N. The acronym stands for justice, awareness, remembrance, ed and drug overdose and is named after Jared Wyland who died of an overdose on March 25, 2020. He was just 17 years old.
After his death, his parents, Pastor Sean and Ida Wyland, along with other family members, wanted to raise awareness of overdose and addictions and formed the J.A.R.E.D. Project. Join them for a family-friendly free event to promote International Overdose Awareness Day that is technically globally recognized as Aug. 31 annually. To reach more people, the free event is being held Saturday.
Local resources on substance use information will be shared by all types of vendors. A local mental health nurse practitioner will be on hand for blood pressure checks and depression screenings. Special raffles will be part of the fun. Food vendors will be on site selling lunches and cold treats.
Ida Wyland said she is still seeking more speakers such as counselors and law enforcement to attend. Call her at 941-549-1652 or email her at endoverdose.fl@gmail.com.
Another highlight of the day is the NARCAN presentations by retired Boynton Beach Firefighter/Paramedic Luis Garcia. NARCAN is a nasal spray used in an opioid emergency. By attending a half-hour explanation on NARCAN and how to use it, the attendant will receive a one-time use nasal spray. The sessions will be every half hour from 10 a.m. on. To ensure Garcia brings enough supplies, call him to reserve a seat at 954-859-4696.
Garcia will also be handing out masks for personal protection against COVID and will have a limited supply of cleaning supplies such as disinfectants. After leaving the mall, Garcia will be bringing NARCAN and COVID supplies to the homeless in the county.
“We are doing this to raise awareness and education to help end overdose,” Ida Wyland said.
Wyland is working on making the J.A.R.E.D. Project a non-profit organization.