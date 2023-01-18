HSN-music011923a.jpg

J.P. Soars & the Red Hots at Highlands Hammock State Park.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — J.P. Soars and the Red Hots will heat up the Music in the Park stage with rocking rhythm and blues on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, in their second appearance at Highlands Hammock State Park. Soars, who grew up in Arkansas and later moved to Florida, began playing guitar at the age of 11.

Soars met B.B. King backstage and counts him has as a strong influence. After Soars won the 2009 Blues Challenge and the Albert King Guitarist Award in Memphis, he and his backup band, the Red Hots, began playing across the country and abroad. They have played blues festivals from Belgium to Brazil and have shared the stage with Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa and others.

