LAKE PLACID — ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ with J3 Vocal Band this holiday season.
Join this family vocal troupe to ring in the holidays at The Genesis Center in Lake Placid.
The holidays are all about family and what better way to celebrate both than with the J3 Vocal Band. Led by the Johns family – Dennis, Bonnie and Chad – the eight-piece showband has become a holiday staple in Southwest Florida, performing classic festive songs like “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Blue Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Mary Did You Know” along with top rock ‘n’ roll oldies by artists like Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra, Brenda Lee, Neil Diamond, Alabama, Roy Orbison, The Monkees and many more.
The J3 Vocal Band will be ringing in the holidays at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid on Dec. 9.
“Our fans should know we will bring the spirit of Christmas and we will all have a good time. Christmas has a special meaning for our faith and our bond to each other,” Dennis said.
The Johns family traveled for more than 15 years in the Southern Gospel industry. While taking a hiatus from traveling, the family had an opportunity to form an “oldies” band and the J3 Vocal Band was established. They’ve been going strong ever since.
“Playing with family is always special and fun,” Dennis said. “Reaching into other folks’ feelings, of course, is a great joy ... watching their smiles and seeing them sing along with our song choices … it’s just great.”
Complete with wardrobe changes, choreography and even a little comedy, every show is an unforgettable experience. Fans will hear their favorite hits along with some songs they might have forgotten, but all are sure to bring smiles to their faces while they go back in time, singing along with all the hits they grew up with.
There have been some changes to the band this year, according to Dennis.
Here is the lineup of the incredible musicians and technicians you will hear and meet this season: Keith Edwards on keyboard, Stephen St. Pierre on bass guitar, Thad Johnson on drums/percussion, Kendall Sheen on rhythm guitar, Martin Rimoldi with lead guitar, Johnny Lee III will be working as the light and sound technician along with Darrell Layfield.
You do not want to miss listening to and watching these very talented guys play their hearts out at every show. “These guys are great musicians and we are blessed to have them.”
Fans can expect nothing but the best from the band this holiday season.
“Our fans will have a polished show with lots of energy, classic songs and some funny moments.”
The Johns family has announced that this is the J3 Vocal Band’s Farewell Tour as the band members will be pursuing other opportunities. But don’t be discouraged, J3 has agreed to be open to future events if time, health and other factors work out.
Chad Johns said, “We love performing so much as a family, that it is hard to say we will be 100% done, ever.”
J3 Vocal Band will take the stage Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St., Lake Placid, FL 33852. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit www.sunevents.com or call 941-207-1038.