Jack McDonald
Jack McDonald, age 89, of Avon Park, Florida, and formerly of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Jack was born and raised in the Maquoketa area. He spent four years in the United States Air Force as an aviation technician during the Korean War. He worked at Caraway Feed & Supply for several years and later worked as a district salesperson for McNess Premixes. He owned and operated The Rocky Nook Bar and Grill by the dam at Delhi Iowa for several years. He later also worked with Waiteway Mobile Home Sales in Sebring, Florida.
He married Micky Collins of South Carolina in 1955. They were married many years before she passed away. He later married Shirley Burt in 2005. She passed in 2010.
In his younger years, Jack was an airplane pilot. He loved flying and even did some stunt flying. He enjoyed flea markets, buying and selling. In later years, he enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking and yard work. He always had a smile for everyone and really enjoyed people.
His survivors include his son, Todd, who has two daughters; a daughter, Patty, who has one son, and a sister, Lovell Caraway.
A memorial is planned for later in the fall in Avon Park, Florida.