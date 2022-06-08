SEBRING — Only about 1% of the population reach that remarkable feat of turning 100 years old. Jack Moore, born on June 5, 1922, celebrated his birthday with family and friends on June 5 at the Pavilion on Little Lake Jackson in Sebring.
He is also a Pearl Harbor survivor, of which there are fewer than 1,500 left. The US Department of Veterans Affairs says that of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, only 240,000 were alive in 2021.
The Japanese initiated a surprise aerial attack on the US Naval base at Pearl Harbor on Oahu, Hawaii on Sunday morning, December 7, 1941.
“Jack was just 19 years old in 1941 when Pearl Harbor was attacked,” said Larry McRoberts, Jack’s friend who is a World War II historian and a Navy veteran as well.
“He says he was laying in his bunk reading the paper when there was a call to the battle stations. He was the first one up there. He looked around and found a hammer laying out that should have been locked up. He used the hammer to open the ammo boxes and started loading the guns and started shooting before everyone was there.”
Jack thought it was just a drill until he saw the first bomb drop. Then he thought he would never make it out of there alive, but fortunately he did.
“I was on the USS Sacramento that morning. It was a horrible sight one doesn’t ever forget,” said Moore.
“I graduated from South Port High School in Indiana and as a senior I signed up for the Naval Reserve. Secretary of the Navy Knox called in the Reserve and in 1940 I had my sea bag in hand. I spent five years in the Navy.
“I later attended Butler University and graduated in 1950 with a Liberal Arts degree. When I was walking through the post office in Indianapolis, I saw a poster saying they were looking for college graduates for junior management trainees at the Wright-Patterson Air Force base.
“I decided to go to Dayton, took the test and passed. I was sent all around the U.S. and world learning the supply business. I retired from the Department of Defense in 1980 and moved to Sebring in 1982. My mother-in-law and father-in-law lived here.”
In 1951, Moore married Clara and they had three sons, Curt, Carl and Chris. All of his sons attended the birthday celebration.
“When we were kids, we always went fishing on Saturday and Sunday,” said Chris. “We had a 14-foot aluminum boat that went all over from Maine to Lake Erie. That’s just what we did.”
“Dad isn’t that familiar with cell phones and doesn’t see that well,” said Curt. “His phone would sometimes come up with a call that said ‘potential spam.’ Dad would think it was someone named Sam. He would get mad and say, ‘Darn it, that Sam keeps calling me’.”
“Dad was into weight lifting,” said Carl. “He was always in shape. He would get up and drink this awful smelling black strap molasses every morning. Everything he ate he put wheat germ on. There were always protein shakes in the refrigerator — always. He reads every article on cardiac health and reads medical journals.”
While Jack was enjoying his party, he received a call from a longtime friend, Brigadier General Tony Stratton, who wished him a happy birthday.
“Jack is amazing,” said John Cecil, president of the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring. “He’s so alert. Every day he just goes after it. He is so inspiring and gives us all hope for the future.”
Most of his family was able to attend including sons Chris, Curt and Carl; daughters-in-law Jane and Tanya; grandchildren Jackson and Taylor.
Friends Pam and Buddy Yarbrough brought Jack a lotto ticket tree as he enjoys the scratch off tickets. Many brought small gifts and birthday cards.
Friends and family enjoyed a nice lunch and pieces of a beautifully decorated birthday cake. The cake was donated by the Military Sea Services Museum.
What does Jack think is the best part of living to 100? “That’s easy. All of this, my family and friends.”
Happy birthday, Jack! Thank you for your service.