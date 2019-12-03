SEBRING – Grab a jacket on the way out to work or play this week, winter has finally hit Florida. It’s going to be downright cold and chilly through the weekend. Don’t worry sun-worshipers, we will be back in the tropics on Monday.
According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Jennifer Hubbard said, “It will be pleasant all week.”
The temperatures in the mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday morning and will only rise to the low-70s, Hubbard said. Look at it this way, you can wear your ugly Christmas sweater more than the expected one time at the company Christmas party.
Friday morning will see mid to upper-40s and possibly to the 50s with warming beginning to trend as the weekend unfolds. By Monday, it will feel like the cold never happened as temps return to the 80s.
“Enjoy it while it lasts,” Hubbard said.
She suggested a light jacket might be needed this week, although some residents who love the heat will probably dress in parkas. Dress in layers and save yourselves the hassle.
Residents may want to consider this fair warning for getting their landscaping ready for future cold temperatures or frosts. Charles Hamilton, manager at Robbins Nursery at 4803 U.S. 27 S. in Sebring, said this week’s temperatures won’t be too bad.
However, he said to be familiar with your individual area as temperatures can be different.
“The temperatures can be cold when I am at work, but there can be frost in my back pastures when I get home,” he said. “There can be a big difference in the four-degree difference between Robbins and my house.”
Hamilton said people could cover their tropicals if they were concerned but no frost is being called for. He also said the main issue in the cold temperatures is actually damage from wind burn not the killing of the plant.
He likened the damage to chapped lips; it is uncomfortable, but it won’t kill you.
If a decision is made to cover plants with this cold snap or in the future, Hamilton said the frost cloth is the best or an insulated comforter. The insulation keeps the temperatures warmer than the temperatures outside.