After taking off 2020, the Walk for Memories comes back strong and with a new name. The Board of Directors agreed to rename the Walk for Memories after one of Change of Pace’s long-time clients, Jackie Johnson.
On Nov. 13, 2021, Change of Pace held the Jackie Johnson Memorial Walk for Memories, with 30 sponsors and over 100 participants. The momentous event was kicked off with Jane from the YMCA leading the warmups for the walkers and Elijah Torres singing the National Anthem.
Jackie Johnson’s daughter, Felesia Green, and granddaughter, Shavyonne Green, shared with the crowd how Jackie loved to attend Change of Pace, and how grateful they were to have the organization at a critical time in taking care of Jackie.
Administrator of Change of Pace Cora Schwingel presented two awards at the walk, one for the group that raised the most money and one for the individual that raised the most money. Reynolds Tanner represented the Lake Placid Support Group for raising the most as a group and Felesia Green was the individual who won.
Change of Pace would like to thank the community of Highlands County for the support given to the Jackie Johnson Memorial Walk for Memories. Contact Change of Pace at 863-382-1188 for questions regarding the services that Change of Pace, Inc. provides.