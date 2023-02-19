Illinois Indiana Basketball

Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) grabs a rebound in front of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Hood Schifino made two free throws with 30.7 seconds left, and No. 14 Indiana rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Illinois 71-68 on Saturday.

Hood-Schifino had 13 points for the Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten), who have won nine of 11 overall and 15 straight on their homecourt. Jackson-Davis also passed coach Mike Woodson for fifth on Indiana’s career scoring list with 2,081 points.

Recommended for you