SEBRING — This summer, Isaiah Jackson from Sebring will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JrNYLC) in Washington DC.
JrNYLC is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Isaiah was nominated in the summer of 2019 to attend the conference by Caitlyn Portis, his sixth grade history teacher at Hill-Gustat Middle School. He was originally scheduled to attend the summer of 2020. The conference was canceled that summer due to COVID 19 and was rescheduled to this summer.
Isaiah is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, is enrolled in advanced classes, and maintains a 3.8 grade point average. He has participated in a junior bowling league since the age of 7 and plans to join the high school team next year.
Isaiah is a Boy Scout with a rank of First Class and a member of Troop 156 in Avon Park, Florida. He was also chosen and will be attending the Boy Scouts of America National Youth Leadership Training this summer in Lake Wales, Florida.
His favorite academic subject is science with a specific interest in astronomy. He was one of two eighth-graders who received an Outstanding Science Student Award this school year. He aspires to work for NASA someday.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Isaiah to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At JrNYLC, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
