AVON PARK – Johnny Jacobs III, 41, of Avon Park was arrested on Saturday from an investigation that began Dec. 18, 2020. Jacobs is also known as “Johnny Blaze.” He is now facing three counts of distributing obscene materials to minors.
Jacobs is being held in the Highlands County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office charge report, on Dec. 18, an investigation began into an unknown suspect called Johnny Blaze, who was allegedly showing children pornography in the area of State Road 17 and Don Carlos Avenue.
Later, on Feb. 3,2021, a deputy who was familiar with Blaze saw him walking in that area. The deputy verified Jacobs' true name through a photo identification.
A father of two of the victims said the man Jacobs was showing some children pictures on his phone and one of the kids told him and he told Jacobs to leave and that he could identify him.
After making him aware of his rights, the suspect was asked how old the children were. His statement was redacted but the deputy wrote in the report, “It was clear that Johnny knew he was showing the videos to underage children.”
Other victims said Jacobs played a game of basketball with them and afterward, showed the images to the children. One child said he was not allowed to see the phone images because at his age it was “inappropriate.”
The report states the images were from an adult website for those over 18-years-old or older.