Jacquelin Webster
Jacquelin “Jackie” Alice Webster, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. Born in Sebring on Jan. 4, 1940 to the late G. Fred Haslinger and Edith Winifred Payne, she graduated from Sebring High School in 1957. She graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1960. In 1962, Jackie was married, and she and her growing family lived in various states across the country. She returned to her beloved Sebring in 1987. Jackie was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sebring.
Jackie is survived by her four sons, Henry K. Webster (Kimberly) of Jupiter, Florida; Scott F. Webster (Gail) of Manhattan, Kansas; Daniel B. Webster (Barbara) of Sunny Side, Queens, New York; and Kedric J. Webster (Jennifer) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; one sister, Suzzann Haslinger of Palm City, Florida; one niece, Harmony Martin Abney (Kyle); six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Sebring. Family will begin receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com