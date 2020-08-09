Jacqueline Hill
Jacqueline Hill, 70, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2020 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring, Florida. She was born May 21, 1950 in Jefferson City, Missouri and grew up in Clewiston, moving to this area in 2015. She retired as a branch manager for Wells Fargo after a 35-year career in banking that included the 1st Bank of Clewiston. She loved kids.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Meiburger, and brother, Kenneth Delaney. She is survived by her husband, James Hill; children, Lisa Williams (Rolando) Silva and Terri Lynn Daniels (Kristoffer Dommes); mother, Maxine Jones; step-children, Ryan (Charlotte) Hill and Brandon Hill; sisters, Sudra Armstong, Kathleen Hendry and Marcella Rodgers; brother, Anthony Meiburger; grandchildren, Michael Silva, Christina Silva, Alyssa Bellows, Morgan Daniels, Ashley Daniels; step-grandchildren, Shelby, Austin, Avery and Bryar Hill, and great-grandchildren, Forrest and Eleanor Bellows.
Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home.