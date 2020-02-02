Jady M. Prescott
Jady Michael Prescott, age 37, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 8, 1982 in Avon Park, Florida. He had been a lifelong resident of Sebring and attended Bible Fellowship Church.
Jady is survived by his wife, Amy Prescott of Sebring, Florida; sons, Garrett Prescott and Crews Prescott; mother, Debbie Prescott of Sebring, Florida; father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Viny Crews of Painesville, Ohio; mother and father-in-law, Cheryl and Keith Dalton of Sebring, Florida; sister, Kelly and Scott Dressel of Sebring, Florida; brothers-in-law, Adam and Allie Crews of Sebring, Florida, Michael and Debbie Iosue of Mentor, Ohio, Anthony and Gina Iosue of Bainbridge, Ohio; grandparents, Shirley and Earl Hortman of Okeechobee, Florida; nephews, Walker and Evan Dressel. He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Prescott; grandfather, James Bush, and aunt, Sharon Riley.
Jady was the president of Prescott Lawn & Pest Control, Inc., a member of the Sebring Firemen and served on the board of directors for the Children’s Museum of the Highlands.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Bible Fellowship Church with Rev. Todd Patterson officiating. Family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Children’s Museum of the Highlands, 219 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
