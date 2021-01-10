SEBRING — The real estate business is going gangbusters.
Manufactured homes are selling, and local agent Wendy Jager is doing especially well.
Jager sold the most homes for Four Star Homes in 2020 and was the company’s top lister. She said she sold 148 homes and listed 130 last year.
“I was extremely excited to have won the award of top lister and selling agent for the Sebring office, but was super surprised to find out I was top lister and sales agent company-wide,” she said.
Four Star has 10 offices in Florida and more than 150 agents in the state.
Jager has worked for the company since 2015. She previously was a realtor in Wisconsin for 13 years and earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designations. She also said she did lending for about three years.
Jager said the manufactured home market “is crazy right now.” She added that it hasn’t slowed down much since the pandemic began.
Jager said she was busy all summer. It typically is the busiest from November through April in the various communities.
Jager said a lot of people are moving to Florida on a permanent basis. She added that she is getting calls from several states including many from New York.
“They want out,” Jager said of New Yorkers.
Jager noted that a couple from Arizona recently bought a home in Sebring.
Manufactured homes are appealing for a couple of reasons. Security is one. Jager said many of the communities are gated and having neighbors near by is important to some people. The homes are affordable. According to Jager, you can purchase a 1,568 square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home for around $45,000. Communities offer amenities and activities.
Jager said in helping a buyer it is important to “simply listen” to their wants and needs. That would include square footage, how many bedrooms, having a garage versus a storage shed, do they have pets, do they need a fenced yard for their pets and how much do they want to spend on the home.
Every community’s lot rents and requirements are different. As she noted, some communities do not allow pets, some have weight restrictions, some require a certain credit score.
Jager said she works every day and will always return a telephone call. She can be reached at 863-414-8864.
Jager said she put in a lot of hours and worked very hard to achieve the goal of top sales agent.
“I love what I do,” she said. “I love finding that perfect home in paradise for my buyers. I love telling my sellers to flip their sign to Sold.”
A family company, Four Star was founded by Karen Rearden in 1982. Its website said the company “strives to follow Biblical principles in our business dealings and practices.” It adds the company was built on four pillars: excellence, experience, results and integrity.