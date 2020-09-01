JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars never got the first-round draft pick they wanted for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.
But coach Doug Marrone says the team “feels good with the compensation” they received in return for a guy with 37 1/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons.
Jacksonville dealt Ngakoue to Minnesota on Sunday in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022. The deal is expected to be formally executed with the league Monday.
“And at the end of the day, when you’re a coach and you’re sitting there, it’s almost like you feel like you’re in the middle,” Marrone said. “You want what’s best for the player. You want what’s best for the team. In this situation — I haven’t spoken to Yann — but obviously if he’s happy, then I’m happy for him.
“The team feels good with the compensation, so I’m happy for them. And you just keep going forward.”
Ngakoue agreed to rework his 2020 salary to get out of Jacksonville, according to a person familiar with the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Ngakoue still has to sign his one-year franchise tender with the Jaguars to make the deal happen. He turned down an offer that would have guaranteed him $17.8 million from Jacksonville this season. He will now make roughly $13 million in 2020, the person said.