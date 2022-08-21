Jaguars Shenault Football

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., (10) makes a catch during an NFL football practice, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. A second-round draft pick in 2020, Shenault is far from a lock to make the Jaguars’ roster.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP FILE PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault is scheduled to make his preseason debut against Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It might also serve as an audition for the rest of league.

That’s because Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is far from a lock to make the Jaguars’ roster.

