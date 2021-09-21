JACKSONVILLE — NFL infamy is in sight for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars have dropped 17 consecutive games, including six in a row by double digits, and have provided little evidence they are nearing a turnaround.
So there’s a realistic possibility that owner Shad Khan’s team could challenge or maybe even top Tampa Bay’s long-standing mark for NFL futility: 26 straight losses between the 1976 and ‘77 seasons.
Jacksonville moved a step closer with a 23-13 loss to Denver on Sunday that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score might indicate.
The Jaguars (0-2) managed just 106 yards after finding the end zone on their opening drive and added a second touchdown on a 102-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.
“There’s a lot of fight in this team,” coach Urban Meyer said. “There’s 15 games left, and my goal, our goal, is to have the strongest locker room that you can possibly have. I feel like it’s extremely strong right now.
“Players are (ticked off). Players want to win. Players are sticking together. That’s the best part of our team, the best part of our organization right now is what’s in that locker room.”
Jacksonville’s skid is tied for the fourth longest since the NFL merger in 1970 and includes 11 double-digit losses. And the team has allowed at least 23 points in each of the 17 setbacks.
They will try to break the streak against Arizona (2-0) at home Sunday.
“We’ve got to continue to believe, have faith,” cornerback Shaquill Griffin said. “The main thing is we can’t point any fingers. We’ve got to make sure we all stick with each other because we’ve still got a long season left. I don’t want guys to do is start giving up now, you know.
“The main focus is stay in it, continue to believe. ... I don’t need no waiver. We might bend, but we never break, and that’s the main message.”