Jaguars Jets Football

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) to force a fumble during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Trevor Lawrence was in a celebratory mood, decked out in an ugly Christmas sweater while acknowledging it wasn’t exactly the prettiest performance he and his Jacksonville Jaguars have had during their playoff surge.

It was plenty good enough, though. The Jags’ 19-3 victory over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the slumping New York Jets on a rainy, windy Thursday night has them in control of their postseason destiny.

