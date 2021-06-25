SEBRING — A 49-year-old Highlands County Jail inmate died Thursday at the jail.
Pedro Jose Clemente-Haddock collapsed just before 1:34 p.m. Thursday while exercising with other inmates in a recreation yard. Deputies and medical staff immediately responded and rendered aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation and an automated external defibrillator.
Emergency Medical Services arrived five minutes after his collapse and took him to Highlands Regional Medical Center, were he was pronounced dead.
Everything that happened was recorded by surveillance cameras. Sheriff’s Office officials reported there were no altercations or suspicious incidents prior to his collapse. The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating his death, and is awaiting an official cause of death by the District 10 Medical Examiner.
Clemente-Haddock had been in jail since April 20, charged with violating sexual offender registration requirements.