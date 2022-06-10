SEBRING – Jail officials are doing what they can to ensure lawyers have privacy when meeting with their defendants, but the safety of visitors, deputies and inmates must come first, the top jail official said Thursday.
“We try to always work with attorneys to accommodate their needs, but attorneys can not dictate security procedures,” said Major Tim Lethbridge, head of the Highlands County Detention Bureau.
Lethbridge and Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman have heard for some time from defense lawyers who want a private meeting space. During a meeting between Lethbridge and defense attorneys at the jail a few weeks ago, lawyers again told jail officials they don’t have a dedicated room where they can meet privately with clients.
In fact, one lawyer who has complained about lack of privacy in the Orange Street Jail this week was badly beaten by an inmate in another county in 2009.
Bjorn Brunvand, who represents accused cop-killer Joseph Ables, repeated the complaint to Estrada during a Thursday hearing. He told Estrada that he’d spoken to jail officials Wednesday and was told “there was nothing that could be done.”
“It is easy to be overheard by people walking by, and I brought that up with jail officials,” Brunvand told Estrada. The judge said he’d heard similar complaints.
“I have also received reports of lawyers meeting in the jail hallways with their clients, which creates a problem on certain days when everyone is trying to see their client,” Estrada said, “but I have been assured the jail is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.”
Then Brunvand said something odd.
“They told me one of their concerns is my safety, and my response was, ‘I’ve gone out on a stretcher before, so I don’t have a problem with that.’”
A quick look at the record shows that, yes, indeed, Brunvand was taken out of a Pinellas County Jail on a stretcher in 2009 after an inmate attacked him. It is the kind of event Lethbridge would like to avoid.
According to newspaper accounts, the room in the Pinellas jail where Brunvand met his client, Roderick L. Clark, 39, had no video cameras or audio recorders because of attorney-client privilege. It does have a panic button, but the inmate blocked Brunvand’s access to it during the attack.
Clark spit on Brunvand and punched him in the face and ribs about 15 times before guards could respond. Brunvand suffered bruises on the left side, from the top of his head to his kidneys. He also suffered hairline fractures to his ribs.
A female lawyer accompanying him also was punched, but was not injured as seriously.
Another inmate spotted the attack through a door window and alerted guards who were 15 feet from the room, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
According to Lethbridge, any accommodation the Highlands County Jail can make will be with security in top of mind.
“We understand the issue that has been brought up by Mr. Brunvand, and would be happy to speak with him to address his concerns and find a resolution that works for both parties,” Lethbridge said.