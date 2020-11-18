James E. Butler Sr.
James Edward Butler Sr. was born on April 24, 1956 in Suwanee County to Claudie and Vireather Yon Kelsey. He answered the Master’s call on Nov. 12, 2020 in AdventHealth care center, Sebring, Florida. James was of Methodist faith attending the Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Wellborn, Florida. After graduating from Columbia High School, Lake City with the class of 1975, he relocated to Avon Park, Florida until his demise. He was employed with C. Elton Crews for 32 years. James loved fishing, gardening, family and working on anything even though he didn’t know how to fix it.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving son, James E. Butler Jr. (Khianti Thompson); parents: Claudie and Vireather Kelsey; a sister, Victoria (Tony) Cray; brothers, Claude (Kinekia) Kelsey, Larry A. Kelsey Sr., Leander Sr. (Martha) Kelsey, George Sr. (Gloria) Kelsey and Leon Butler, all of Lake City, Florida; two adorable granddaughters, Areonna and Jahvia Butler; nine children, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. He will be laid to rest on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Cemetery in Live Oak, Florida.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com