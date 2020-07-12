James F. Albritton
James Frank Albritton passed peacefully in his sleep on July 3, 2020 and woke in the presence of his Heavenly Father. Jim spent his formative years in Arcadia where he played football and baseball, while breaking horses to raise money for his first car. He attended Desoto High School and the University of South Florida, majoring in sociology. During college he started with Belk Lindsey, worked his way up to a store manager, relocated to run several store locations, and stayed with the retail chain for 25 years before settling in Sebring. Jim then decided to get his insurance license and opened Southern Insurance Agency, which he successfully owned for more than 15 years.
He strongly believed in giving back to his community and spent many years as a Sebring Sunrise Rotarian, 4-H Horse Program “barn dad,” served as president of Sebring Noon Kiwanis and Heartland Horses for Handicap. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park, where he occasionally taught spirited Sunday school lessons. For fun, Jim and Dr. Jeff Saunders formed a southern rock band named “J bar J” and played various local venues.
Jim’s greatest joy during retirement was being Papa to his five grandchildren – Jim, Maxwell, Clarke, Trip, Amelia, and a granddaughter on the way.
Jim is survived by his loving and caring wife Cathy Turner Albritton, who spent 27 years at each other’s side. His mother, JoAnn Albritton, and sister, Marlene (Rick) Borst of Bonifay, Florida. His children: J.J. (Ashley) Albritton of Bradenton, Ashley Albritton of Avon Park, Joshua Albritton of Bradenton, and Sarah (Justin) Timmons of Avon Park.
A service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 17 at First Baptist Church of Avon Park, 100 N. Lake Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to HeartlandHorses.org (Heartland Horses Equine Activity & Learning) in Jim’s memory.
