Auburn Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) shoots over Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) and guard K.D. Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.

 WADE PAYNE/AP PHOTO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josiah-Jordan James scored 15 points to lead No. 2 Tennessee to a 46-43 over No. 25 Auburn Saturday in a game in which every point was difficult and nothing flowed.

The Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) shot just 27% from the field and 9.5% from the 3-point line. They were recovering from a Wednesday loss to Florida in which they shot 28%.

